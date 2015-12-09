(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 9 "All political lives, unless they
are cut off in midstream at a happy juncture, end in failure,
because that is the nature of politics and of human affairs,"
wrote British politician Enoch Powell.
Saudi Arabia's veteran Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi may wonder
if he is destined to become the scapegoat for the current
collapse in oil prices which is inflicting so much damage on the
kingdom's finances and economy.
Ahmed Zaki Yamani, Naimi's predecessor-but-one, was
dismissed by King Fahd in 1986 following a prolonged slump in
prices. Naimi could be forgiven for wondering if history will
repeat itself.
Saudi Arabia has had just four oil ministers in the last 55
years: Abdullah Tariki (1960-1962), Yamani (1962-1986), Hisham
Nazer (1986-1995) and Naimi (1995 - ).
The petroleum minister has always been the most powerful
member of the government from outside the royal family.
But like all ministers, the oil minister serves at the
pleasure of the king and the court, and if policy is deemed to
have failed the minister is ultimately responsible.
TIMING IS EVERYTHING
Naimi was reportedly asked to nominate possible successors
in 2010. But the expected cabinet reshuffle was postponed as the
kingdom's rulers sought to project an image of stability and
continuity amid the revolutions convulsing the Arab world in
2011.
If Naimi had been allowed to retire as planned in 2011 he
would have left office a hero for orchestrating production cuts
among the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) in 2008/09 and engineering a recovery in prices
following the global financial crisis.
For three and half years between 2011 and mid-2014 oil
prices averaged over $100 and cash poured into the kingdom,
enabling it to build up financial reserves of more than $730
billion.
Then it all went wrong.
Brent oil prices slumped from around $115 per barrel in June
2014 to $77 by November in response to slowing demand growth and
accelerating supply, especially from U.S. shale.
Guided by Naimi, OPEC decided in November 2014 to maintain
its production, defend its market share, and let prices fall to
curb the growth in production from high-cost rivals.
Prices have slumped further. One year later, prices have
fallen by another $37 to $40 per barrel.
OPEC members are haemorrhaging cash. Even Saudi Arabia's
formidable reserves are draining away rapidly.
Commentators with close links to the Saudi oil ministry
insist the kingdom's policymakers always understood it would
take 2-3 years to curb shale growth, encourage more demand, and
rebalance the oil market.
But almost 18 months into the price slump, progress has
toward rebalancing has been far slower than anyone, including
the Saudis, thought likely in 2014.
SLOW STRATEGY RESULTS
U.S. shale production has stopped accelerating but remains
stubbornly high. Russia has increased its output. Most other oil
producers have also increased production in part to offset lower
prices.
Oil demand has increased by 1.8 million barrels per day in
2015. But the market remains oversupplied. Stocks are rising by
more than 1 million barrels per day.
Iran, whose oil exports have been crippled since 2012 by
sanctions related to its nuclear programme, is poised to
increase its production and exports if sanctions are lifted in
2016, adding to the oversupply.
Saudi officials insist they will not cut production unless
other non-OPEC countries agree to reduce their own output and
Iran and Iraq accept limits on future production growth.
The result is that the latest OPEC meeting ended on Dec. 4
without any agreement at all on production, leaving members free
to pump as much as possible in the months ahead.
Brent prices have continued to slide and are now at the
lowest level since the depths of the slump in February and March
2009 that followed the global financial crisis.
Historians will argue for years how much the crisis reflects
forces beyond Saudi Arabia's control and if it has been worsened
by miscalculations in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia was clearly correct to recognise a price above
$100 had become unsustainable by mid-2014 because it was
encouraging too much supply and not enough demand. Much lower
prices were required to rebalance the market.
But whether it was right to unleash a volume war for market
share and flood the market with excess crude oil is more
controversial.
It is not clear what alternative course Naimi could have
taken in 2014, but if he hoped to curb production from high-cost
rivals in the U.S. shale fields, the North Sea, Russia, the Gulf
of Mexico and other areas, the results have been meagre so far.
The strategy has led to a complete collapse of cooperation
within OPEC itself, which is no longer even making a pretence of
acting like a cartel.
Saudi Arabia launched a volume war on other oil producers in
2015; Iran is poised to respond in kind in 2016.
Volume warfare has shifted the battle from between OPEC and
non-OPEC to inside the cartel itself.
Saudi Arabia is now at loggerheads with almost everyone in
the oil market - from Russia, U.S. shale producers, Iran, Iraq,
Venezuela, Ecuador and Nigeria to the oil majors. Just about the
only allies the Saudis have left are Kuwait and the United Arab
Emirates.
The slump may have begun with factors outside Saudi control,
but the kingdom's policy has arguably made it worse and left
Riyadh isolated, with few friends and no good options. The
question is whether a more nuanced and emollient policy could
have rendered the slump shorter and less deep.
REPRISE OF 1986?
Volume warfare looks and sounds a lot like the situation in
the mid-1980s when Saudi Arabia tired of acting as the swing
producer and ramped up its production to win back market share
lost to rivals within OPEC as well as producers in the North
Sea, the Soviet Union and the Gulf of Mexico.
In 1986, unrestricted volume warfare sent oil prices
plunging to an average of $14 per barrel, around $31 today after
adjusting for inflation. At one point, prices dropped below $10,
around $22 today after adjusting for inflation.
Current news reports about the disarray within OPEC bear an
eerie similarity to press reports from 1986 cited by economist
Morris Adelman in his retrospective study on OPEC in the 1980s
("The Cartel in Retreat" 1993).
"Saudi Arabia believes that the price war eventually will
eliminate much oil from non-OPEC producers, such as Britain and
the United States, because their oil is too expensive to
produce," the Wall Street Journal reported on June 30, 1986.
"The Persian Gulf producers said prices had fallen to
'unacceptable levels and only cooperation between all producers
inside and outside OPEC' could improve matters," according to
the New York Times in March 1986.
"Even the Saudis are becoming concerned about the rapidity
and depth of the current price plunge," Petroleum Intelligence
Week wrote, also in March 1986.
Ultimately, volume warfare failed to produce the hoped-for
reduction in non-OPEC supplies, at least not until many years
later.
OPEC called a ceasefire in the second half of 1986 and the
Saudi oil minister, Yamani, was dismissed by the end of October.
Yamani was removed for a variety of reasons, not least
because he had become estranged from then-king Fahd and other
powerful princes, and was seen as an overmighty subject,
according to his biographer ("Yamani: the Inside Story" 1988).
But there is no question that he was also a scapegoat for a
failed oil policy and his removal signalled a change in
direction imposed from within the royal court.
There are important differences between 1986 and 2015 so the
parallel should not be taken too far.
Saudi Arabia had been cutting rather than raising production
in the early 1980s. The kingdom's foreign reserves are in much
better shape currently to withstand a prolonged financial seige.
Yamani shouldered the blame for the failed experiment with
netback pricing. And shale production may be more responsive to
low prices than the North Sea was in the 1980s.
But Saudi Arabia is once again embroiled in a price crisis,
the biggest since 1986. The current minister must hope this time
it ends differently.
(Editing by William Hardy)