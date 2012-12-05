LONDON Dec 5 Saudi Aramco raised its January official selling price (OSP) for Arab Light to Asia by 35 cents to the Oman/Dubai average plus $3.30 a barrel, the company said on Wednesday.

The OSP for Arab Light for Northwest Europe was dropped by $1.00 to ICE Bwave minus $1.20 a barrel in January from minus 20 cents in December. Aramco set the same grade to the United States at the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) plus 75 cents, unchanged from December.

The same grade was cut by 50 cents to ICE Bwave minus $1.05 a barrel for the Mediterranean in January, from minus 55 cents in December. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)