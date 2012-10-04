(Repeats for wider distribution; no change to text)
(Adds table)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct 3 Top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia has raised its Arab Light crude price for Asian
buyers in November by 90 cents, its state-owned company Saudi
Aramco said on Wednesday.
Saudi Aramco has set the November official selling price
(OSP) of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia at Oman/Dubai
average plus $2.75 a barrel, up from plus $1.85 a barrel in
October, Aramco said.
The Arab Light OSP to the United States has been raised by
30 cents to ASCI plus $1.25 a barrel, while prices of the same
crude to Northwest Europe were cut by 15 cents to ICE Bwave
minus $1.75 a barrel.
Saudi term crude supplies to the United States are priced as
a differential to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI).
UNITED STATES
NOV OCT CHANGE
EXTRA +3.50 +3.00 +0.50
LIGHT
LIGHT +1.25 +0.95 +0.30
MEDIUM -1.60 -1.75 +0.15
HEAVY -3.80 -4.10 +0.30
Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set
against Brent crude weighted average (BWAVE):
NW EUROPE
NOV OCT CHANGE
EXTRA +0.75 +1.10 -0.35
LIGHT
LIGHT -1.75 -1.60 -0.15
MEDIUM -3.95 -3.85 -0.10
HEAVY -6.50 -6.40 -0.10
Below is a table showing the full FOB prices for November in
U.S. dollars. Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a
differential to the Oman/Dubai average:
ASIA
NOV OCT CHANGE
SUPER +6.55 +5.30 +1.25
LIGHT
EXTRA +4.90 +3.90 +1.00
LIGHT
LIGHT +2.75 +1.85 +0.90
MEDIUM +0.65 -0.15 +0.80
HEAVY -1.10 -1.90 +0.80
Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the
Mediterranean are set against the BWAVE:
MEDITERRANEAN
NOV OCT CHANGE
EXTRA +0.60 +1.55 -0.95
LIGHT
LIGHT -1.35 -0.90 -0.45
MEDIUM -3.50 -3.15 -0.35
HEAVY -6.05 -5.70 -0.35
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by James Jukwey)