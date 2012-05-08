* Saudi storing 80 mln bbls of working inventory in case of
emergencies
* Ready to tap 2.5 mln bpd of spare capacity if demand is
there
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, May 8 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is
pumping around 10 million barrels per day (bpd) and is storing
80 million barrels to meet any sudden disruption in supplies,
Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Tuesday.
Worries of a supply disruption from the Middle East due to
escalating tensions between the West and Iran over Tehran's
disputed nuclear programme have pushed Brent prices 20 percent
higher since the start of the year to a record of over $128 in
March.
Prices have since eased but the more expensive crude has
threatened to derail the fragile global economic recovery and
strained the budgets of emerging economies. This has prompted
influential Saudi Arabia, a key ally of the United States, to
repeatedly stress that oil markets are well supplied.
Despite the recent declines, Naimi told reporters during a
trip to Japan that oil prices were still high. Asked if producer
group OPEC needed to raise output quotas in a policy meeting on
June 14, he said: "You have to wait for the meeting. We have to
discuss that."
At 10 million bpd, Saudi Arabia's output is the same as last
month, which was the most since November when it produced more
than it had done for decades.
The kingdom stood ready to tap into its spare capacity of
2.5 million barrels per day if more crude was needed, he added.
"In addition to our spare capacity of 2.5 million barrels
per day, we have on the ground, in tanks and in pipelines, about
80 million barrels of inventory. These are working inventory,"
Naimi said.
Saudi Arabia had storage capacity of about 80 million
barrels, which was full, and was ready to meet any sudden need
for an increase in supply, he added.
Iran's oil exports have been reduced by Western sanctions
aimed at forcing Tehran to halt its nuclear programme.
China, South Korea, Japan and India, the main buyers of
Iran's 2.2 million bpd of exports, have all made cuts in
purchases this year and rising supplies from Saudi Arabia,
Libya, Russia and other Middle Eastern exporters are helping
ensure there is ample crude available.
JAPAN SEEKS STABLE SUPPLY
Naimi told Japanese Trade Minister Yukio Edano that Japan was
an important consumer and customer, and that he understood the
country's oil needs had increased following the Fukushima
nuclear disaster, according to a METI official who briefed
reporters on the meeting.
The last of Japan's nuclear reactors was idled on Saturday
with no schedule for restarts because of concerns about safety.
Naimi said Japan could rely on Saudi Arabia for stable oil
supplies. But the METI official said that no specific country
was mentioned when reporters asked if Saudi Arabia would step in
to fill the shortfall from Iran.
"This offer of supply from Saudi Arabia is not to offset a
particular nation's decline in exports to Japan," the official
said. "There was no such exchange."
Japan's crude imports from Iran fell 36.4 percent in March
from a year earlier, while overall oil consumption has risen to
meet power demand with nuclear generators switched off.
The north Asian nation imported 305,114 bpd of crude from
the Iran in the first quarter, down 31.2 percent from 2011, when
it purchased 443,535 bpd, the data showed.
Before meeting Naimi, Edano told reporters he would ask
Saudi Arabia to help secure stable oil supplies.
"In general, Saudi Arabia has provided the greatest
cooperation over many years in regards to a stable crude oil
supply," Edano said. "I want to thank them for that and ask for
continued cooperation."
