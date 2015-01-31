* Payout may total up to 70 billion riyals
* 8 pct of original budget plan, or 2.5 pct of GDP
* Economic growth this year may be higher than expected
* Economic ministers unchanged, suggesting no big reforms
* But new council may provide platform for them eventually
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Jan 31 A lavish payout to public
employees ordered by Saudi Arabia's new King Salman will help to
sustain the kingdom's consumer boom and reassure financial
markets that the government is not slashing expenditure in the
face of low oil prices.
On Thursday, Salman ordered the immediate payment of two
months of bonus salary to all state employees and pension to
retired government workers, in a string of decrees which also
reorganised the economic policy-making apparatus.
The announcement did not give a monetary figure, but Saudi
Arabia's 860 billion riyal ($229 billion) state budget plan for
2015 said salaries, wages and allowances would comprise 50
percent of total spending.
That implies the new payout, announced a week after Salman
succeeded his brother Abdullah as king, will be worth up to
around 70 billion riyals -- about 8 percent of the original
budget, or 2.5 percent of last year's gross domestic product.
Other benefits announced by Salman will increase spending
further. He ordered payments to students, grants to professional
associations and sports and literary clubs around the country,
and 20 billion riyals in spending to improve electricity and
water services, though it was not clear if the utility spending
was part of a previously announced plan.
A Reuters poll of economists earlier in January found them
predicting GDP growth of 3.2 percent this year, down from 3.6
percent in 2014, on the grounds that the plunge in oil prices
would cause the kingdom to slow some energy and petrochemical
investments and make the government more cautious about spending
in general.
Salman's announcement on Thursday suggested the government
remained willing to spend heavily despite the hit to its oil
revenues from low prices, and that GDP growth this year might
therefore be higher than originally expected.
"I believe it will be growth-supportive -- especially on the
consumption side," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank.
Saudi retail industry shares such as Jarir Marketing
, United Electronics and Fawaz Alhokair
, plays on the kingdom's fast-growing private
consumption, may benefit.
Salman's announcement appeared to take a step back from a
pledge in the 2015 budget, which was announced in December when
he was already overseeing economic policy, to "rationalise"
spending on public salaries.
But it is in a long Saudi tradition of welfare handouts at
times of political transition or tension. The 2015 budget plan
projected a deficit of 145 billion riyals; the actual deficit
now looks likely to be much larger, but with government reserves
at the central bank totalling some 900 billion riyals, Riyadh
can easily cover such shortfalls for now.
ECONOMIC COUNCIL
Salman may intend to recoup some of the costs of his handout
through economic and bureaucratic reforms.
Thursday's decrees kept the identity of key economic
ministers unchanged, suggesting to many observers that major,
politically sensitive reforms -- such as cutting energy
subsidies, or large tax shifts -- are not on the cards for now.
"With the oil, economic and finance portfolios remaining
steady, I do not expect to see wider change in policy," said
Malik.
But Salman replaced many other ministers including
telecommunications, agriculture and the civil service,
suggesting he may seek changes in the way those ministries
operate. Economy minister Muhammad al-Jasser said last week that
the next reform drive should focus on efficient administration.
Salman appeared to be seeking bureaucratic efficiency on
Thursday when he abolished 12 committees and councils, creating
a new Council of Economic and Development Affairs to substitute
for some of them.
The new council, chaired by Salman's son Prince Mohammed bin
Salman, who is only 34, may give the king a platform to push
controversial economic reforms in the future if he wishes.
(Additional reporting by Angus McDowall in Riyadh; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)