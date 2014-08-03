RIYADH Aug 3 The Public Pension Agency (PPA),
Saudi Arabia's second-largest pension fund, made an 8.1 percent
return on its investments in 2013, down from 9.8 percent in 2012
despite a strong rise in the stock market, the PPA said on
Sunday.
The agency, which manages retirement schemes for Saudi
nationals, said in its annual report for 2013 that the return on
its investments in the Saudi stock market was 25.7 percent last
year. That compared with a 25.5 percent rise for the market's
main equity index.
The PPA is one of the major investors in the local equity
market, with 32 percent of its total money in 64 listed
companies at the end of last year, according to the report.
It did not give a monetary value for its equity investments,
but its previous annual report said its holdings in 61 listed
companies had a market value of 41.8 billion riyals ($11.2
billion) at the end of 2012.
The PPA has previously said it had about 12 percent of its
assets in real estate at the end of last year, with the fair
value of those holdings at 26.6 billion riyals. It is also a
major fixed income investor.
In May this year, the PPA's governor Mohammad Al Kharashi
said the agency planned to boost its investments in real estate
but had no immediate plans to exit any of its holdings in Saudi
companies.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)