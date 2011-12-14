KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Dec 14 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to produce almost 100 million tonnes of chemicals by 2016, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday, citing a government official.

"The total production of petrochemicals, chemicals and polymers is expected to (reach) around 100 million tonnes (annually) by 2016," said Prince Faisal bin Turki, adviser at the Saudi oil ministry.

Total investments of petrochemical plants are expected to reach $150 billion by 2016, he said referring to the start-up of the facilities without giving a specific comparative date.

Saudi oil minister, Ali al-Naimi said in 2009 petrochemicals output in the kingdom would hit 80 million tonnes per year in 2015 from 60 million tonnes in 2009. Government-controlled Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) alone plans to boost production to 130 million tonnes by 2020.

In Saudi Arabia, the price of ethane is set far below international prices at 75 cents per million BTUs, which has helped fuel cheap expansion for petrochemical firms including SABIC.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco delivered 1.33 trillion British thermal units (BTUs) per day of ethane in 2010, up from 1.11 trillion BTUs a day in 2009, according to the company's 2010 annual report.

By 2016, feedstock, fuel and energy commitments for the petrochemicals industry are estimated to reach 1.6 million barrels per day of oil equivalent (boepd), Prince Faisal said.

Petrochemicals production in the Gulf region could be worth $150 billion to $200 billion annually by 2020 up from $40 billion in 2010, Khalid al-Falih, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco said last year. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by Keiron Henderson)