* Saudi Aramco looks at refining capacity of 8 million to 10
million bpd in coming years
* Sees downstream industry buoyed by rise in global
standards of living, population growth
* Aramco looking to become a top tier chemicals firm
* Global oil demand seen rising by a quarter in the coming
25 years
MANAMA, May 18 Saudi Aramco, the
state-owned firm of the world's largest oil exporter, said on
Sunday its downstream investments would exceed $100 billion over
the next decade, as global demand for oil rises by a quarter in
the next 25 years.
"Globally, these investments will exceed $100 billion over
the next decade alone and that is premised on our belief in the
long term sustainability of oil demand," Khalid al-Falih, the
company's chief executive said at a petrochemicals conference in
Bahrain.
"As a result of both global demographic growth and rising
standards of living in the developing world we see global demand
for oil growing by a quarter over the next 25 years," he said.
Falih said Aramco's refining capacity would be between 8
million to 10 million barrels a day (bpd) in the coming years, a
figure exceeding the goal cited by Aramco in 2012 of 8 million
bpd.
"In the years to come Saudi Aramco will have 8 to 10 million
bpd of participate refining capacity primarily in the high
demand growth markets of the Far East and of course here at home
in the Middle East that will make us one of the largest
downstream players on the planet by volume," Falih said.
According to the company's 2013 annual review, Aramco and
its subsidiaries own or have equity interest in domestic and
international refineries with a total worldwide refining
capacity of 4.9 million bpd, of which its
equity share is 2.6 million bpd, making it the world's
sixth-largest refiner.
Aramco is also looking to grow within the petrochemicals
sector with two major projects.
Aramco has a joint venture with Dow Chemical Co to
build the $20 billion Sadara petrochemical complex in Jubail
that is due to come on stream in the second half of 2015 is also
expanding its petrochemical complex called PetroRabigh that it
jointly owns with Sumitomo Chemical
"That will take our total chemicals participate production
capacity to more than 15 million tonnes per year," Falih said.
(Reporting By Farishta Saeed in Manama and Reem Shamseddine in
Khobar; Writing by Maha El Dahan)