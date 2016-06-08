JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, June 8 Saudi Arabia plans
to issue an Islamic bond, or sukuk, for its Real Estate
Development Fund by the end of 2017/2018, the housing minister
said on Wednesday.
"The sukuk programme is specialised for the real estate
development fund," Majed al-Hogail said at a press conference.
The fund is the largest financer for the Saudi real estate
sector and has a portfolio of around 190 billion Saudi riyals
($50.67 billion), the minister said.
"We believe we can get cash flow from issuing sukuk for
these loans and getting money to deal with the fund's waiting
list in the fastest time possible," he said.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
