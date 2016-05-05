(Repeats May 4 story with no changes to text)
* Mohammed bin Salman's rise gives power to new generation
* Ambitious goals will challenge bureaucracy, conservatives
* Saudi prince's reforms will require deep change to succeed
* Some Saudis fear social fractures
By Samia Nakhoul, William Maclean and Angus McDowall
RIYADH, May 4 Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed
bin Salman got a standing ovation when he visited a gathering of
Saudi youth last month. Last week, after hearing about his
economic plans in a meeting with religious leaders, one of the
kingdom's most conservative sheikhs tweeted a smiling selfie of
himself with the prince.
Whether the 31-year-old son of King Salman will achieve his
goal of modernising the kingdom's economy is the subject of
animated debate on social media, in office buildings and at
coffee shops here.
The plans, aimed at ending dependence on oil by 2030,
require shaking up a bureaucracy that has stymied changes in the
past, challenging powerful religious conservatives and building
up a private sector currently reliant on state spending.
Diplomats and economists say the programme, which relies on
the private sector driving growth and providing new sources of
revenue to the state via new taxes and fees, will be
exceptionally difficult to implement.
"Saudi Arabia is far away" from its economic goals, said
Steffen Hertog, an economist at the London School of Economics
(LSE) who studies the kingdom.
The prince's close aides acknowledge the difficulties. Some
ruling family members fear too rapid economic changes could
cause social unrest or tension inside the Al Saud dynasty, Saudi
analysts say.
Yet in this country of 20 million Saudis and 10 million
expatriates, the rise of Prince Mohammed -- who runs economic,
defence and oil strategy -- underscores a dramatic shift towards
a leadership seemingly more in tune with the needs of a
country where 70 percent of the population is under 30.
It is the first time that effective power has passed from
the royal gerontocracy of 70- and 80-something rulers to a third
generation of a family founded by the prince's grandfather,
known as Ibn Saud. King Salman still has the final word, but he
has delegated nearly unprecedented powers to his son.
That has meant changes in style and substance. Prince
Mohammed works 16-hour days -- unlike the more sluggish
schedules of his older predecessors -- and has appointed
business people and economic experts instead of other royals to
top jobs.
Many younger Saudis see the rise of a man who is usually
referred to as "MbS" as evidence their generation is at last
playing a role in a country whose patriarchal traditions had
made power the province of the old.
"I'm so excited! I want him to be our king now. I mean he's
open-minded, has a great plan and maybe a little handsome," said
Najla, 20, who did not wish to give her family name.
That backing, and widespread fears about plunging oil
prices, is providing MbS with an important springboard for his
efforts. When in December, he and his team raised petrol prices
-- a step previous administrations had hesitated to take for
fear of public backlash -- Saudis took the move in stride.
The lack of protests surprised MbS, according to people
close to the prince, but also helped convince him that Saudis
were ready for a change.
Jihad al-Najjar, one of those who lined up outside petrol
stations that night to fill up on the lower cost fuel, said he
understood the country could no longer afford such subsidies.
"It's not the real price," the 22-year-old medical student
said.
Abdulaziz al-Sager, head of the Jeddah and Geneva-based Gulf
Research Centre, says there is a growing recognition among Saudi
leaders that the oil-based economic system is not sustainable.
That will necessarily lead to social and political change.
"You cannot do the economic change and the transformation
without some sort of political change," he says. "That raises
the question of what sort of a new social contract we are going
to have."
CONFIDENCE
Few had heard of Prince Mohammed before
his father, 80-year-old son of modern Saudi Arabia's
founder, became the kingdom's 7th monarch in January 2015.
Today, Prince Mohammed is second in line to rule behind Mohammed
bin Nayef, a cousin who is crown prince and, as Interior
Minister, head of internal security.
Unlike many other royals, Prince Mohammed did not go to
school abroad but graduated from King Saud University with a law
degree. Informed Saudis who follow royal affairs say he is the
favoured son of King Salman, who made him his personal adviser
at a very young age.
In his few public appearances with journalists, the powerful
prince projects confidence. He listens to questions in English
but speaks through the Royal Court's interpreter, and sometimes
corrects the interpreter's phrasing of English translations.
His picks for top cabinet positions and senior advisers have
leant more heavily on former businessmen than those of former
administrations, which relied more on professional bureaucrats.
Last week, Prince Mohammed officially unveiled Saudi Vision
2030, his blueprint to move the economy decisively from that he
called its "addiction to oil" towards the private sector.
The phased removal of subsidies on fuel, water and
electricity -- part of the welfare lavished on Saudis, of whom
about four out of five workers hold public sector jobs -- is
already underway.
The new plan includes earning non-oil income from private
investment and privatisation and setting up the largest
sovereign wealth fund in the world. The idea is to create
millions of new jobs and raise the participation of women in the
workforce from 22 currently to 30 percent by 2030.
The plans also include selling a stake of less than 5
percent in Saudi Aramco, the state oil giant, and placing the
proceeds and the company in the Public Investment Fund (PIF),
along with other assets that could eventually create an
investment vehicle worth up to $3 trillion.
Another ambitious target is to locally source 50 percent of
Saudi military procurements -- part of the third largest defence
budget in the world -- by 2030, up from a mere 2 percent now.
Many diplomats, analysts and economists say the magnitude of
the goals -- including the primary one of ending dependence on
oil by 2020 -- defy credibility.
"To achieve the economic goals, the kingdom would need a
thriving non-oil private sector that caters to private demand,
offers sufficient productive jobs for nationals and produces
substantial non-oil exports of goods and services," said the
LSE's Hertog, who has written a book about how the Saudi
government works.
RELIGIOUS CONSERVATIVES
There are social challenges because some of Prince
Mohammed's ambitions, including giving women a bigger economic
role, will anger religious conservatives, the source of the most
dangerous threats to Al Saud rule since the kingdom was founded.
Some had hoped, for example, that Vision 2030 would include
moves to lift the ban on women driving, which it did not.
Answering a question on it, the deputy crown prince said the
issue was a social rather than religious question, therefore it
was up to society to decide.
Moreover, the country's education system is traditionally
regarded as under the thumb of religious fundamentalists who,
among other things, insist on the cloistering and segregation of
women, hindering their ability to enter the workforce.
Some older Saudis, ruling family members and Saudi
businessmen fear that Prince Mohammed's plans to streamline the
kingdom's bureaucracy could cause social fractures if they fail
to maintain comfy living standards or soothe conservatives.
And MbS's meteoric rise has also prompted rumours among some
Saudi analysts of friction with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef,
56, a veteran security chief and a favourite of Riyadh's top
ally, the United States.
So far, both men have appeared careful in public, with the
younger prince showing deference and respect to his cousin,
diplomats say.
Prince Mohammed and his close advisers appear fully aware of
the entrenched resistance they will face -- and are working to
overcome it.
For example, MbS -- like his father and previous Saudi
rulers -- has devoted significant effort to wooing clerics, who
have great influence in the legal system. One adviser said that
the prince meets between four and five religious leaders a week.
Last week, right after announcing 2030 Vision to reporters,
he met a group of religious and intellectual leaders in the next
room and directly assured them that he would not go too far.
When asked about the issue of women drivers, he turned
specifically to look at the religious leaders and said it would
not happen yet, a person present said.
Young people say they like MbS's business-like approach of
announcing systemic plans, rather than speaking in
generalizations as many of his predecessors did.
Still, there is a long road ahead, especially on social
change, they say.
"I'm waiting for the moment where I can travel without a
male with me," said Najla. "And drive -- I already know what car
I want," she said, sending by phone a picture of a bright red
sports car.
(Additional reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Alessandra
Galloni and Sonya Hepinstall)