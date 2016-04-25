DUBAI, April 25 Saudi Arabia's stock market
recovered from early losses and rose in late trade on Monday as
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman outlined a sweeping
economic reform plan.
Measures include building up the government's Public
Investment Fund to become a major player in global markets,
restructuring the housing ministry to increase supply of
affordable housing, and creating a "green card" system within
five years to give resident expatriates long-term residence.
The stock index was up 2.2 percent in late trade.
