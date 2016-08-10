RIYADH Aug 10 Saudi Arabia will ease
restrictions on foreign investment in its securities markets
next month, sooner than previously indicated, in an effort to
attract more institutional money into its bourse, the regulator
said on Wednesday.
With oil prices sagging and the economy slowing, Saudi
authorities are keen to attract more foreign capital into the
kingdom. The stock market opened to direct investment by foreign
institutions in June last year, but all types of foreign
investor still own only 1.03 percent of the $390 billion market.
In May, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced it
would ease ownership limits and minimum qualifications for
overseas institutions by mid-2017. In a statement on Wednesday,
it said the reforms would take effect on Sept. 4.
Among the reforms, each asset manager will only need to have
a minimum of $1 billion of assets under management globally to
qualify as a foreign institutional investor in Saudi Arabia,
instead of the current minimum of $5 billion.
Each foreign institutional investor will be allowed to own
directly a stake of just under 10 percent of a single listed
company, up from the current ceiling of 5 percent.
Other restrictions will be scrapped, including a ceiling of
10 percent on combined ownership by foreign institutions of the
market's entire capitalisation. All foreign investors combined
will still be limited to owning 49 percent of any single firm.
At the end of 2015, only nine foreign institutions had
obtained licences to invest directly in the Saudi market. Fund
managers have said that while the reforms are welcome, the
number of foreign investors will not necessarily rise sharply
when restrictions are eased, given slowing growth and
inefficiencies in the Saudi economy.
In May, the CMA also said it had approved the introduction
of securities lending and covered short-selling to the stock
market, which would give investors more options to hedge their
purchases against downturns, while the exchange would introduce
during the first half of 2017 the settlement of trades within
two working days of execution.
The regulator did not say on Wednesday whether the timetable
for these reforms would also be accelerated.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)