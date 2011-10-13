DUBAI Oct 13 Saudi Arabia is considering
decisive steps over an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate its
ambassador in Washington, according to a statement carried by
the state news agency SPA.
The statement, issued in Arabic and English late on
Wednesday, condemned what it called "the outrageous and heinous"
assassination plot and said the kingdom would continue its
contacts and coordination with the United States over it.
"The kingdom, for its part, is considering decisive measures
and steps it would take in this regard to stop these criminal
actions and to decisively confront any attempt to undermine the
stability of the kingdom, threaten its security and spread
sedition among its people," the statement by an official source
said.
The United States said on Tuesday it had uncovered a plot by
two Iranian men linked to the Islamic republic's security
agencies using a hitman to kill ambassador Adel al-Jubeir with a
bomb planted in a restaurant. One, Manssor Arbabsiar, was
arrested last month while the other is believed to be in Iran.
Iran has denied the charges and expressed outrage at the
accusations.
"The kingdom (will) continue its contacts and coordination
with the U.S. authorities concerned about this despicable plot
and those who stand behind it," the statement said.
Saudi Arabia calls on Arab and Islamic countries and the
international community "to assume their responsibilities
relating to these terrorist acts", the statement added.
Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Prince Turki al-Faisal, a former
chief of Saudi intelligence, said that there was overwhelming
evidence of Iranian official involvement in the plot.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Sami Aboudi)