JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept 3 Growth of business
activity in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector rose slightly
in August from a seven-month low in July on increasing new
business, a survey of over 400 private companies published on
Monday showed.
The SABB HSBC Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index, which
measures activity in the manufacturing and services sectors, was
58.31 points in August against 58.09 in July. The seasonally
adjusted index remains well above the 50-point mark separating
growth from contraction.
New order growth increased in August to 68.66 points from
66.27 in July. "A number of firms commented on improved market
conditions and greater efforts made by sales teams," the survey
said.
But employment growth slowed in August, to its slowest pace
in five months. Output growth stayed strong but also slowed.
Growth of overall input prices climbed to 56.64 points from
55.75, while output price growth fell sharply to 48.48 from
51.59, recording the first sub-50 level since data collection
started over three years ago - potentially indicating downward
pressure on corporate profit growth.
The survey said competitive pressures had prompted some
firms to lower their selling prices, but noted that the overall
decrease was marginal with 84 percent of companies charging the
same prices as they did in the previous month.
Analysts predicted, in a Reuters poll conducted in July,
that Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product would expand 5.2
percent this year, after a revised 7.1 percent last year.