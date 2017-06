DUBAI, June 29 A Saudi official on Thursday denied a report that former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef was confined to a palace and barred from travelling abroad after he was replaced by his cousin Prince Mohammed bin Salman as next to the throne.

"It's not true, 100 percent," the official told Reuters, responding to a question on the report published by the New York Times.

