* ACWA expects to retain build contract for Rabigh 2 plant -
CEO
* Utility SEC changed fuel to gas since tender awarded
* Eyeing IPO in late-2014, to pick adviser in Q3 - CEO
* Sukuk mandate possible in Q3
By Angus McDowall and Reem Shamseddine
RIYADH/KHOBAR, June 23 Saudi-based developer
ACWA Power expects to retain a commission to build a 1,800
megawatt power plant for Saudi Electricity Co despite
the utility changing the fuel for the project, ACWA's chief
executive told Reuters.
A consortium consisting of ACWA, Samsung C&T and
MENA Fund was awarded preferred bidder status for the Rabigh 2
project in January, which was due to cost an estimated $2.5
billion to construct and burn heavy fuel oil.
However, since then SEC has changed its mind on the plant's
fuel to gas, which requires a significant redesign of the scheme
and which has led to speculation that the project could be put
out to tender again, banking and industry sources said.
"On Rabigh we have a memorandum of understanding that we're
working with and they (SEC) are continuing to work with that,"
ACWA's chief executive Paddy Padmanathan told Reuters.
"We haven't finalised (the revised plans) yet, but I don't
expect a re-tender. We have an agreement and we're working
towards it."
Electricity generation is a key issue in the kingdom, where
27 million people face sporadic power cuts when air conditioning
usage surges in the hot summer.
The country's minister for water and electricity, Abdullah
al-Hussayen, said in December that 500 billion riyals ($133
billion) of investment was required in the next 10 years to meet
rapidly rising power demand.
The change of design to a gas-powered plant will make the
plant cheaper, meaning the $2 billion funding package agreed
with a consortium of seven local and international banks earlier
this year will also be revised down, a Saudi-based banker said.
The plant is the fourth project in SEC's independent power
plant programme and is located 175 km north of Jeddah on the
west coast of the kingdom.
IPO PLANS
ACWA, in which two Saudi government funds bought a 19.4
percent stake in January, still plans to offer shares to the
public in 2014, with Padmanathan expecting the initial public
offering (IPO) to go ahead in the latter part of the year.
The firm has done some preparatory work towards the listing
and will appoint a consultant shortly to advise it on its IPO
readiness, before mandating an adviser to arrange the offering
in the third quarter, Padmanathan said.
Chief Financial Officer Rajit Nanda told Reuters last year
that it was eyeing an IPO on the Saudi exchange in 2014, which
will see the firm list between 25 to 30 percent of its shares
for a market capitalisation of between $2.5 billion and $3.5
billion.
Meanwhile ACWA's plans to complete a debut Islamic bond
issue have been put back as the company is currently tied up
with several other initiatives. However, it could pick banks to
arrange the sukuk in the third quarter, Padmanathan said,
without specifying whether the deal would be in dollars or local
currency.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
(Writing by David French in Dubai; Editing by Greg Mahlich)