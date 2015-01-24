DUBAI Jan 24 Saudi Arabian Prince Saud
al-Faisal, the world's longest-serving foreign minister, has
undergone a successful back surgery in the United States, the
royal court said on Saturday.
Prince Saudi, 75, has been foreign minister since March 1975
and has played an important role in shaping the country's
response to many crises affecting the Middle East.
He is the second son of the late King Faisal bin Abdulaziz
and a nephew of King Salman, who this week succeeded King
Abdullah after his death.
"His royal Highness Prince Saud al-Faisal underwent a spine
surgery in the United States and it was successful," the royal
court said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA. "He
is undergoing physiotherapy which is normal following such a
surgery," the statement added, without giving further details on
when or where the surgery had taken place.
Prince Saud's uncle, King Abdullah, died in Riyadh on
Friday. He was succeeded by his younger brother at a time when
the world's top oil exporter has pledged to maintain output
levels despite a steep slide in world oil prices.
The kingdom, a Western-allied country and birthplace of
Islam, also has joined a U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic
State, a militant group based in Iraq and Syria that has tried
to attack the Saudi border.
Prince Saud, who suffers from a chronic back complaint,
underwent a surgery in 2012 to remove an intestinal obstruction
caused by a previous operation.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing
by David Gregorio)