JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Aug 11 Saudi Arabia's
Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal has successfully
undergone a minor operation to relieve an intestinal
obstruction, the royal court said on Saturday.
The announcement came one day before meetings by Arab and
Gulf Arab foreign ministers in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of
Jeddah to discuss Syria ahead of a summit in the kingdom on
Tuesday of the world's biggest Muslim body, the Organisation of
Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
"Prince Saud al-Faisal, the foreign minister, suffered a
minor blockage in the intestines because of adhesions due to a
previous surgery," the agency quoted a statement from the royal
court as saying.
"He underwent minor surgery to break the adhesions. The
surgery was successful. He is in a stable condition."
Saud, a 72-year-old nephew of King Abdullah, has been
foreign minister since 1975.
Deputy Arab League chief Ahmed Ben Helli told reporters in
Cairo that the Arab foreign ministers will discuss who will
replace U.N. and Arab League peace envoy to Syria Kofi Annan,
who quit last week as the 17-month-old conflict spiralled
further out of control.
A Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Prince Saud's
attendance at the meetings on Sunday would depend on his
doctors' advice.