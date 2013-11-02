(Recasts with prison authorities spokesman, more from website)
RIYADH Nov 2 Four people were injured on
Saturday when a fire broke out when prisoners rioted at a prison
in northern Saudi Arabia during weekly visiting hours, a
spokesman for the prisons authority said.
The Saudi state news agency SPA quoted the official as
saying that authorities restored order while firefighters put
out the fire.
"Two security men and two prisoners were injured and were
transferred to hospital for the necessary treatment," SPA quoted
the spokesman as saying about the incident at the Buraidah
prison.
The spokesman provided no further details and the exact
sequence of events was not clear.
"Concerned authorities have began investigating the causes
of the fire and the rioting that accompanied it," he said.
Saudi news website www.sabq.org said that gunshots were
reported during the riot. It quoted sources at Buraidah's King
Fahd hospital as saying that two inmates had been admitted with
gunshot wounds, while two security men were treated for bruises
and discharged.
A woman who works at the prison was also in hospital
suffering from smoke inhalation, it said.
The Saudi prison official made no reference to gunfire.
Local residents said the rioting occurred at a facility in
the old part of the al-Qassim provincial capital where inmates
that have been jailed for criminal offences are held.
Prisoners held for security offences or involvement in
anti-government political activities are held at a different
facility far from the site of the riots, they said.
