KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Jan 13 Saudi Arabia's
government will keep a controlling interest in state-owned Saudi
Aramco if it decides on a share offering of the
world's largest oil firm, its chief executive said.
Aramco has crude reserves of about 265 billion barrels, over
15 percent of all global oil deposits. If it went public, it
could become the first listed company valued at $1 trillion,
analysts have estimated
"A range of options are being considered, including the
listing in the capital markets of an appropriate percentage of
Saudi Aramco shares with the government retaining a controlling
interest, as well as the option to list a bundle of downstream
businesses and interests," Amin Nasser wrote in a letter
published in Aramco's weekly magazine the Arabian Sun.
Nasser, who is chairing a steering committee overseeing the
process, cited the government's privatization initiative and
broader economic reforms as the two key drivers behind the move.
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appeared to indicate
in an interview with The Economist magazine last week that Saudi
Arabia might sell shares in Aramco, as part of a privatisation
drive to raise money in an era of low oil prices.
Last Fridy, it issued a brief statement saying it was
considering options including the stock market listing "of an
appropriate percentage of the company's shares and/or the
listing of a bundle (of) its downstream subsidiaries".
Aramco Chairman Khalid al-Falih told the Wall Street Journal
on Monday there was no specific timeline or concrete plan for
the listing. However, a listing of the main company, which
includes upstream, as well as refining and petrochemical assets
was being considered, he said.
