DUBAI Feb 10 Saudi security forces shot
and killed one protester and wounded at least six others when
they opened fire on a march in the oil-producing Eastern
Province, home to a large Shi'ite minority, activists said on
Friday.
They said 21-year-old Muneer al-Meedani died from a bullet
in the chest fired by police while dispersing demonstrators in
the centre of the town of al-Qatif on Thursday. Saudi opposition
websites said between six and 14 people were wounded.
No Saudi officials were immediately available to comment on
the report.
Saudi Arabia has been spared the mass protests that have
forced four Arab heads of state out of office, partly thanks to
a generous financial package announced by the world's largest
oil exporter early last year.
But the Eastern Province has witnessed sporadic
demonstrations since March last year, and in November four
people were killed, according to both the interior ministry and
activists.
Saudi Arabia is sensitive to any unrest in the Eastern
Province because of what it says are concerns it could be
fomented by non-Arab Shi'ite power Iran to destabilise the Gulf
region.
Protesters' demands have focused on political reforms in the
mainly Sunni kingdom to improve the conditions of the country's
Shi'ite minority, as well as the release of political prisoners.
Online images and videos posted by activists on the Internet
showed a young man they identified as Meedani smeared in blood
moments after being shot. Reuters could not verify the
authenticity of the images.
Activists said Meedani was the sixth to be killed since
November.
Security forces have arrested and released around 500 people
over the prostests, and are currently holding 80 people behind
bars, according to activist counts.
In October Saudi Arabia blamed a foreign power, widely
understood to mean Iran, for instigating an attack by protesters
on a police station, where shots were fired and petrol bombs
thrown.
Tehran denies involvement.
