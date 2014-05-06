UPDATE 8-Growing U.S. supply concerns keep oil prices under pressure
DUBAI May 6 Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it had uncovered a militant group with links to "extremist elements" in Syria and Yemen that had been plotting to attack government targets, Saudi state television reported, citing the Interior Ministry.
The cell comprised 62 members, including 59 Saudi militants, a Yemeni, a Pakistani and a Palestinian, state television reported. (Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)
