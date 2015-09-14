DUBAI, Sept 14 The Saudi Council of Ministers
granted a license for Qatar National Bank to open a
branch inside the kingdom, the official SPA news agency said on
Monday, in what would be its first licence awarded to a Qatari
lender.
The announcement came less than a week after Qatar's central
bank announced it would grant licenses to fellow Gulf
Cooperation Council banks to open branches, adding to the one
Gulf lender - Dubai-based Mashreq - out of seven
existing foreign institutions operating there.
Banking licenses are usually granted on a reciprocal basis
among GCC countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
and the United Arab Emirates.
Out of the 12 foreign banks licensed to operate in Saudi
Arabia, five are Gulf lenders - two from Bahrain and one each
from Kuwait, the UAE and Oman. Other foreign lenders include JP
Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley
.
The move signals a further thaw in Saudi-Qatari relations,
which have warmed in the past year following long-standing
political disagreements over regional security.
The rift reached its nadir in March 2014, when three Gulf
countries, including Saudi Arabia, withdrew their ambassadors
from Qatar alleging it supports Islamist groups, particularly
the Muslim Brotherhood.
