DUBAI Oct 4 Saudi Arabia blamed an unnamed foreign power for stirring up strife in its oil-rich Eastern Province, home to a large Shi'ite population and scene of frequent protests earlier this year, saying that 14 people had been injured.

"A foreign country is trying to undermine national security by inciting strife in (the city of) al-Qatif," Saudi state television quoted the Interior Ministry as saying.

The reference to a foreign country meddling in a Shi'ite area is usually a coded reference to Iran, the Shi'ite power and Saudi rival across Gulf waters.

Of the total injured, 11 were security personnel and 3 were civilians, according to the statement. (Reporting by Firouz Sedarat; Writing by Reed Stevenson)