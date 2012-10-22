ABU DHABI/KHOBAR Oct 22 An Abu Dhabi-led group
submitted the lowest price to build a power station in Saudi
Arabia, a Saudi statement said, and a source said the group will
go into exclusive talks on the project.
The consortium led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA)
and also comprising Samsung Engineering
and Qatar Electricity & Water Co (QEWC) had made the
lowest bid for the Rabigh 2 project, a statement from the
Kingdom's sole utility Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) said
on Monday.
The bidding consortium will enter into exclusive talks with
SEC and, if selected, will jointly own 50 percent of the project
company along with SEC, a second source said.
TAQA's bid ranked ahead of four other consortiums that bid
for the plant, included groups headed by Saudi-based ACWA Power,
South Korea's Kepco and Japan's Marubeni.
Rabigh 2 is a green-field heavy fuel oil power plant, the
fourth project in SEC's IPP programme. It is located 175 km
north of Jeddah on the west coast of the Kingdom.
Samsung and Alstom are the selected engineering,
procurement and construction contractors, while the electricity
generated by the plant will be sold via a 25-year power purchase
agreement to SEC.
TAQA, whose controlling shareholder is the Abu Dhabi
government, owns an interest in the 250 MW Jubail power plant in
Saudi Arabia. The financial close for the project is scheduled
for before March 31, 2013, the statement added.
