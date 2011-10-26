JEDDAH, Saudi arabia Oct 26 The Saudi Railways Organisation awarded on Wednesday the contract for the second phase of its high-speed Haramain railway project to the Al-Shoula consortium, which includes Spanish firms including state railway Renfe.

The high-speed Haramain Railway will link Islam's holiest cities Mecca and Medina to the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, a key entry point for millions of pilgrims, and to King Abdullah Economic City, currently under construction.

"This Phase of the project includes the construction of railway tracks, installation of signaling and telecommunication systems, electrification, operational control center, the procurement of 35 train sets, and the operation and maintenance for a period of 12 years," Saudi Railways said in a statement. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Amran Abocar)