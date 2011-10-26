JEDDAH, Saudi arabia Oct 26 The Saudi Railways
Organisation awarded on Wednesday the contract for the second
phase of its high-speed Haramain railway project to the
Al-Shoula consortium, which includes Spanish firms including
state railway Renfe.
The high-speed Haramain Railway will link Islam's holiest
cities Mecca and Medina to the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, a
key entry point for millions of pilgrims, and to King Abdullah
Economic City, currently under construction.
"This Phase of the project includes the construction of
railway tracks, installation of signaling and telecommunication
systems, electrification, operational control center, the
procurement of 35 train sets, and the operation and maintenance
for a period of 12 years," Saudi Railways said in a statement.
