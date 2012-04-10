(Adds details, background)

April 10 Saudi-based Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom's biggest Islamic lender, on Tuesday it posted an 18 percent rise in first-quarter net profit due to an increase in operational income, but it missed analysts' forecasts.

Earnings for the three months ended March 31 rose to 2.01 billion riyals ($536 million) from 1.70 billion riyals a year earlier, the bank said in a statement posted on the website of the Saudi bourse.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected 2.09 billion riyals on average.

The bank had net profits of 1.9 billion riyals in the last quarter of 2011.

Operational income rose 16.7 percent to 3.43 billion riyals, net income from finance and investments rose 4.3 percent to 2.33 billion riyals and total assets at the end of the period were 234 billion riyals, compared to 203 billion a year earlier.

In March, the bank's board accepted the resignation of its chief executive, Abdullah al-Rajhi, replacing him with Suleiman al-Zain.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)