DUBAI, June 28 Saudi King Abdullah, in a Ramadan
message on Saturday, vowed to crush Islamist militants
threatening the kingdom, the state news agency reported, saying
the world's top oil exporter would not tolerate "a band of
terrorists".
The remarks came two days after the monarch ordered all
necessary measures to protect the country against potential
"terrorist threats" resulting from turmoil in neighbouring Iraq,
where Sunni Islamist militants have captured some cities from
the government of Shi'ite Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.
"We will not let a band of terrorists who have taken
religion as a disguise behind which they hide private interests
to terrorise the protected Muslims, to touch our homeland or any
of its sons or its protected residents," King Abdullah said in a
message at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Saudi Arabia crushed al Qaeda after the Islamist militant
group began a campaign of bombings and attacks on vital
installations and expatriate compounds in the kingdom.
The U.S.-allied kingdom has been rattled by a lightning
advance through Iraq by Sunni militants spearheaded by the
Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) - aided by other
Sunni Muslim militants, tribal leaders and remnants of Saddam
Hussein's Baath Party - which seized swathes of the country this
month.
Saudi Arabia shares an 800-km (500-mile) border with Iraq.
The birthplace of Islam, it sees itself as a champion of
pure Sunni Muslim values and regards Shi'ite Iran as its main
regional foe.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti, writing by Sami Aboudi)