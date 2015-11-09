DUBAI Nov 9 Saudi Arabian commercial banks remain very liquid and have plenty of spare cash, Saudi central bank governor Fahad al-Mubarak said on Monday after a rise in interbank money rates raised concern about tightening liquidity in the kingdom.

Mubarak also told Saudi-owned Ekhbariya Television that the rise in money rates, which he described as "slight", was due to expectations for higher U.S. interest rates, and also related to seasonal factors towards the end of each year. (Reporting by Noah Browning and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)