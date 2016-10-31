* Biggest two-day drop in three-month SAIBOR for over a year
* Follows international bond issue, suspension of domestic
sale
* Lower rates would ease stress on companies, economy
* National Commercial Bank keeps its three-month quote flat
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Oct 31 Saudi Arabian money market rates
dropped for a second straight day on Monday after authorities
acted to ease a liquidity crunch in the banking sector caused by
low oil prices.
The three-month Saudi interbank offered rate
fell to 2.34 percent from Sunday's 2.36 percent, bringing its
drop over the past two days to 4.2 basis points - the biggest
two-day fall since rates began rising in August 2015.
Three-month SAIBOR had climbed to 2.386 percent last week,
its highest since January 2009, from below 1.0 percent a year
ago, propelled by monthly government issues of domestic bonds to
cover a huge budget deficit caused by shrunken oil revenues.
High rates threaten to squeeze companies' finances and hurt
the economy, which has already been slowing because of
government spending cuts.
In the last couple of weeks, authorities have taken their
strongest action yet to reduce upward pressure on rates. The
government raised a mammoth $17.5 billion in its first
international bond issue, giving it financial space to suspend
October's offer of domestic bonds.
Last week the central bank introduced a new 90-day
repurchase agreement to inject funds into the market when
needed, and it committed to lowering its Treasury bill issues to
a maximum 3 billion riyals ($800 million) per week from 9
billion riyals.
After the international bond issue, bankers predicted the
government would deposit at least part of the proceeds in local
banks, which could further ease liquidity. It was not
immediately clear whether this process had already begun.
Bankers said the extent to which money rates continued to
fall would depend on how soon the government returned to the
domestic bond market to borrow.
LIQUIDITY
The international bond sale should allow the Saudi
government to reduce its domestic bond sales for the next two or
three months, Jean-Michel Saliba, regional economist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, said in a report.
"As long as external bond issuance acts as a substitute to
domestic bond issuance, it should help to gradually ease
domestic liquidity and have a positive knock-on effect on Saudi
rates," he said.
Some Saudi bankers, however, said they thought that monthly
offers of 20 billion riyals in domestic bonds could resume as
soon as next month, which would limit any further fall in rates.
In the long term, pressure on rates will depend largely on
two factors: the government's progress in cutting its budget
deficit, which totalled $98 billion last year, and the
proportion of the deficit which the government covers with
additional international bond sales instead of domestic debt
issues, the bankers said.
Longer-term Saudi money rates also fell back on Monday,
suggesting the market believed the improvement in liquidity
would not merely be short-term. One-year SAIBOR
dropped to 2.627 percent from 2.641 percent.
Expectations that the liquidity crunch would ease,
benefiting companies and therefore banks' loan quality, have
helped to boost banks' share prices sharply in the past two
weeks. The sector's index was up a further 0.4 percent
on Monday afternoon.
But there were some signs that the decline in rates might
already be about to slow. Although many individual Saudi banks
quoted lower SAIBOR rates on Monday, the biggest lender,
National Commercial Bank, did not, keeping its
three-month quote at 2.15 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gareth Jones)