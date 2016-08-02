DUBAI Aug 2 Saudi Arabia's capital markets
regulator issued draft rules for exchange-listed real estate
funds on Tuesday as the kingdom tries to draw more private
investors into its housing sector.
Under an economic reform programme announced in June, Saudi
Arabia aims to build 1.5 million homes over the next seven or
eight years to ease a shortage of affordable housing
.
But with state revenues slashed by low oil prices, Riyadh
can no longer afford to finance construction mainly with state
money. So it is seeking ways to get private capital involved,
and the new funds could provide one channel.
The Capital Market Authority said it was publishing draft
rules for "real estate investment traded funds" and seeking
comment by Aug. 23 before eventually publishing a final version
of the regulations.
The funds, publicly offered and traded on the Saudi stock
exchange, would invest in residential, commercial, industrial,
and agricultural real estate, periodically distributing part of
their income to holders of the fund.
The draft rules cover the management, operation and
ownership of the funds, specifying for example that they would
not be allowed to invest more than 25 percent of their assets
outside Saudi Arabia.
