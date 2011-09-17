(adds dropped word in paragraph six)
By Reem Shamseddine
RIYADH, Sept 13 Saudi Aramco Total Refinery and
Petrochemicals Company (Satorp)expects its new refinery at
Jubail in Saudi Arabia to be fully operational in December 2013,
the joint venture's chief executive said on Tuesday.
State-run Saudi Aramco and France's Total
are building the $14-billion Jubail facility as part
of a push by the world's top oil exporter to almost double its
refining capacity.
"Overall Engineering, Procurement and Construction work at
the refinery is 68 percent complete," Fawwaz Nawwab, CEO of
Satorp, told reporters in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Nawwab said that although the refinery was designed to
process 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), Saudi Aramco had
committed to supply it with up to 440,000 bpd for 30 years.
Jubail will refine Saudi heavy crude into a range of fuels
-- from gasoline to petroleum coke -- for domestic consumption
and export.
Around 54 percent of the project's output will be diesel and
jet fuel with an estimated quantity of 11.4 million tonnes a
year.
Annual regular gasoline and petcoke production is estimated
to be around 2.8 million tonnes and 2.1 million tonnes
respectively, said Nawwab, adding that export of these products
will depend on seasonal demand within the kingdom.
"Demand fluctuates with the season how much of the
production goes to local versus international market depends on
demand."
Saudi Arabia heavily subsidises fuel, however Nawwab said
that Satorp would still sell its products to Aramco at
international prices, Aramco would then bear the costs of
re-selling to the domestic market at discounted rates.
"For Satorp, we sell at international price both to Total
and Aramco that is the case by the way for other joint venture
refineries in Saudi Arabia," he told reporters.
The joint venture is set to issue up to 3.75 billion Saudi
riyals ($1 bln) in Islamic bonds to help pay for
it . However no decision was made on when an
initial public offering (IPO) would be launched.
"The sponsors are committed to maintain their combined equity
ownership of 75 pct in the project," said Nawwab.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by Keiron Henderson)