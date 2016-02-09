(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 9 "The GCC governments and peoples
should realise that the boom period is over. We must all get
used to a certain type of lifestyle that does not rely entirely
on the state," Saudi Arabia's ruler warned.
"The upcoming period needs the private sector to assume part
of the responsibility which has up until now been carried by the
state," he told his fellow leaders from the six Gulf Cooperation
Council countries.
The words could have come from Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed
bin Salman, who spoke about the need for economic reform in a
lengthy interview with the Economist newspaper on Jan. 4, 2016.
In fact they were spoken almost two decades earlier by Crown
Prince Abdullah, the kingdom's de facto regent, at the Gulf
Cooperation Council summit held in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 8, 1998.
The 19th GCC summit took place amid the last great slump in
oil prices, when crude had fallen to just $10 per barrel, worth
around $14 today after adjusting for inflation.
Oil prices, never very high in the 1990s, had almost halved
over the previous 12 months after OPEC miscalculated demand for
its oil and raised production despite the Asian financial
crisis.
There are important differences between the price crisis in
1998 and the price crisis in 2016, not least that the former was
triggered by a slump in demand while the latter stemmed from
rising supply.
But the similar rhetoric employed in 1998 and 2016 is a
reminder that efforts at political, social and economic reform
in Saudi Arabia have waxed and waned with oil revenues.
OIL AND THE STATE
Oil revenues have been fundamental in shaping the modern
state and economy of Saudi Arabia, according to Steffen Hertog
at the London School of Economics.
The fiscal autonomy provided by immense oil revenues gave a
handful of senior princes the freedom to create and mould the
modern Saudi between the 1950s and 1980s.
"Decisions were taken in a top-down fashion but often
resulted in the oil-funded recruitment of many clients into the
growing state apparatus, not least to co-opt and control society
- essentially exchanging jobs and state services for political
quiescence," according to Hertog.
Distribution of oil revenues became the most important
organising characteristic of Saudi Arabia's economy, society and
the state ("Princes, brokers and bureaucrats: oil and the state
in Saudi Arabia", Hertog, 2010).
Declining oil revenues as in the late 1990s and again in the
mid-2010s have presented the most serious challenge to the
political, social and economic order of the kingdom,
intensifying the pressure for change.
But the distribution of oil revenues is so deeply engrained
in the system that attempts to reform the administration and
diversify the economy have been repeatedly frustrated.
Almost everyone in the kingdom, from the top rulers down, as
well as observers outside it, recognises the need for reform to
create a more sustainable state and economy in the long term.
The challenge is how to manage the transition to a more
diversified, dynamic and recognisably modern system, without
sparking a crisis in the process.
The most dangerous moment for any government is when it
takes its first step towards reform, as the historian Alexis de
Tocqueville observed about pre-revolutionary France ("The old
regime and the revolution", 1856).
Saudi Arabia's rulers have recognised for more than two
decades the need to diversify the economy, curb patronage and
corruption, build a more dynamic private sector, and find
productive employment for more young Saudis.
The problem is that when oil prices are low the revenues
needed to accomplish the transition are scarce and the
difficulties can appear daunting. When oil prices rise, it has
been easier to postpone difficult decisions.
The ageing Abdullah, who ruled until 2015, is often now
portrayed as having been an obstacle to change, but it is
important to remember that in the 1990s and early 2000s he was
seen as a cautious reformer.
The obstacles to economic, social and administrative reform
in Saudi Arabia are deep-rooted and structural rather than
arising from the choices of the top personnel.
REFORM CHALLENGES
The structural problems are vital to remember when
evaluating the prospects for economic and other changes under
King Salman and his dynamic son and deputy crown prince,
Mohammed bin Salman.
The deputy crown prince has amassed unusual control over
much of the kingdom's foreign and economic policy, and
restructured large parts of the top administration ("Saudi
deputy crown prince draws up new economic reforms," Reuters,
2015).
There are reported to be so many consultants working in
Riyadh for the deputy crown prince they have been nicknamed "the
Ministry of McKinsey".
But the underlying problems that have frustrated reform
efforts for the past 20 years, and arguably for the last 40
years, have not gone away.
In some ways, the kingdom's prospects for economic reform
are brighter than before, not least because after a long period
of high oil prices it has the financial resources to make some
strategic investments.
Foreign reserves were reported at $635 billion at the end of
November, according to the International Monetary Fund, down
from over $735 billion at their peak, but much higher than in
the late 1990s, when reserves had been depleted after more than
a decade of low prices.
Saudi Arabia's current reformist leader is younger and has
more access to professional help from Western experts on change
management than the already ageing leaders in the late 1990s.
But the reserves will last only so long and are already
pledged to defend the riyal's fixed exchange rate against the
U.S. dollar and maintain current expenditure to avert a deep and
destabilising recession.
In other respects, the challenges remain the same or have
become harder. The population is still growing rapidly and more
Saudis are reaching working age ("World Development Indicators",
World Bank, 2015).
Efforts to diversify the economy have failed over the last
20 years. Dependence on oil export revenues actually increased
during the oil boom, according to the United Nations Conference
on Trade and Development.
Oil exports accounted for 87 percent of all merchandise
export earnings in 2012/13 and 46 percent of gross domestic
product ("The state of commodity dependence", UNCTAD, 2015).
Given how much of the rest of the economy is dependent on
patronage and providing goods and services to the oil sector,
the true state of oil dependence is even higher than the
official figures suggest.
No one should underestimate the determination of Saudi
Arabia's new rulers to overhaul the kingdom's economy, but the
immense challenges should not be underestimated either.
