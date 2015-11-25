RIYADH Nov 25 Saudi Arabia may reduce energy
and water subsidies for wealthy citizens, impose a value added
tax (VAT) and taxes on unhealthy goods like cigarettes and
sugary drinks, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was
quoted as saying on Wednesday.
The world's top oil exporter has previously said it was
studying increases in domestic energy prices, the introduction
of VAT and the installation of nuclear and solar power.
Low oil prices and expected deficits in coming years have
spurred a new focus on reforms in the conservative Islamic
kingdom with the aims of diversifying the economy away from a
dependence on crude revenue.
"The key challenges are our overdependence on oil and the
way we prepare and spend our budgets," he said in an interview
with the New York Times.
The newspaper reported that he also said he would privatise
and tax mines and undeveloped land, and intended to reduce
domestic oil consumption by installing nuclear and solar
electricity capacity, without giving further details.
Mohammed bin Salman, who is also defence minister, heads a
supercommittee on the kingdom's economy and development as well
as a National Performance Centre that oversees efficiency in all
government ministries.
Under King Abdullah, who died in January, Saudi Arabia
privatised big state companies, opened main sectors of the
economy to private and foreign investment, joined the World
Trade Organisation and reformed labour laws.
However, economists say the government can do more to
strengthen the role of Saudi nationals in the private sector
economy, including via education reform, and to make the
government more efficient.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)