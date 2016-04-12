(Adds steel news, updates share prices)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 12 Saudi Arabia has
lifted a ban on exporting cement, a senior industry official was
quoted as saying on Tuesday, while an industry source indicated
a similar ban on steel has also been eased.
The relaxing of the bans comes as the kingdom's construction
industry is suffering from the impact of lower oil prices, which
has resulted in the government cutting back on spending on many
projects.
Ahmed bin Abduh Zugail, who is chief executive of Yanbu
Cement Co and the deputy head of the national
committee of cement companies, told the Al Riyadh newspaper that
cement companies welcomed the move but were awaiting details of
the new rules from the Ministry of Commerce.
The Saudi government imposed a ban on cement exports in 2008
to push prices down and accommodate demand from large
government-funded infrastructure projects, although some
companies were allowed to export at prices lower than those in
the local market.
Steel rebar exports have been similarly restricted. However,
an industry source said the ban on such construction rods had
been lifted around 10 days ago. He declined to comment further.
The Makkah newspaper reported that among the conditions
which both cement and steel firms would have to meet to export
goods would be paying the difference in energy costs between the
local and international market.
It wasn't clear in the report to whom the payment would be
made.
The Ministry of Commerce could not be reached for comment.
Shares in cement companies jumped on the news, with the
cement index finishing the day 5.3 percent higher.
Southern Province Cement Company and Saudi Cement
, the two largest cement firms by market value, rose
5.8 percent and 5.7 percent respectively.
New activity in the Saudi construction sector has slowed in
recent months as a slump in oil prices has pushed the government
to cut spending on non-essential projects. Worker protests over
unpaid wages, rare in a kingdom that tolerates no public
dissent, have also become increasingly common.
A separate newspaper report in November said the government
was considering lifting the ban to ease oversupply within the
local market.
Mohammed Alomran, a member of the Saudi Economic
Association, told Reuters: "It seems the surrounding countries
have a slowdown too, while Yemen is still not stable (enough) to
be rebuilt. But the cost of transportation by land is very
expensive and may not be feasible."
"The companies which will likely benefit from the reported
lift are those close to the sea as marine transportation is
cheaper," he said.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French/Jeremy
Gaunt)