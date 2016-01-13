DUBAI Jan 13 Saudi Arabia's market regulator
said it had approved rules governing the listing of real estate
investment trusts (REITs), funds which could open the door to
greater foreign investment in the kingdom's building sector.
The Capital Market Authority (CMA) said it would only accept
property appraisals by members of the Saudi Authority for
Accredited Valuers (Taqeem), which is launching a licensing
system for real estate valuation in the kingdom.
The trusts are securities which trade on stock markets but
invest directly in properties and distribute profits as
dividends.
They are common investment tools in many markets, but are
new to the Middle East, with Emirates REIT becoming the region's
first in April 2014. Eskan Bank also announced plans to list a
REIT on Bahrain's bourse in July.
The approval by the market regulator, announced on state
news agency SPA, comes after sources told Reuters in May that it
was studying plans to introduce listing rules for REITs.
REITs would offer tax benefits, especially for foreign
investors who currently have to pay a 20 percent tax on all
profits generated in the kingdom, as well as a 5 percent
withholding tax when repatriating dividends, one of the sources
said at the time.
They could also help alleviating the kingdom's chronic
housing shortage by providing a new source of funding to
developers who traditionally rely on bank loans for projects.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)