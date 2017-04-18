(Repeats April 17 story with no changes)
By Rania El Gamal, Reem Shamseddine and Katie Paul
RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Arabia aims to produce 10
percent of its power from renewable sources in the next six
years as it pushes ahead with a multi-billion-dollar plan to
diversify its energy mix and free up more crude oil for export.
The drive by the world's top oil exporter will see the
kingdom developing 30 solar and wind projects by 2023 to boost
its electricity generation and reduce crude oil burning.
Saudi Arabia is targeting 9.5 gigawatt (GW) of renewable
energy by 2023. The renewables initiative involves investment
estimated between $30 billion and $50 billion.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih kicked off the massive
renewable programme in Riyadh on Monday by announcing the
beginning of the bidding process for a 300 megawatt (MW) solar
power project, which is expected to come online by 2018-2019.
"The energy mix to produce electricity will change, today
the kingdom uses large quantities of oil liquids, including
crude, fuel oil and diesel," Falih said.
"So the percentage of renewable energy by 2023 (will be) 10
percent of total installed capacity in the kingdom."
Under an economic reform programme launched last year, known
as Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is seeking to use non-oil means to
generate much of its additional future energy needs to avoid
running down oil resources and diversify its economy.
ENERGY REFORM PUSH
The kingdom is restructuring its energy sector as part of
Vision 2030 and a focus on renewable projects is a pillar of
this transformation as it would help develop the private sector
and create thousands of jobs.
"Since the restructuring of the energy sector ... one of our
key priorities is to engage with the private sector," Falih
said, adding he was confident the programme would be delivered.
Saudi Arabia has short-listed 27 companies for its solar
power project and 24 firms for its wind project, the energy
ministry said last week.
France's EDF Energies Nouvelles, Japanese companies
Marubeni Corp and Mitsui & Co and Saudi Acwa
Power are among the firms which have qualified to bid for the
300 MW solar PV project in Sakaka, the al-Jouf Province in the
north of the kingdom.
Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), GE,
Marubeni Corporation, Mitsui & Co., JGC Corp, SNC
Lavalin Arabia and Iberdrola Renovables Energia
are among those qualified to bid for the 400 MW wind
farm project in Midyan in the northwest.
The kingdom also plans to launch a second bidding round for
400 MW of wind power at a project in Domat al-Jandal in al-Jouf
Province by the fourth quarter of this year, which will be
followed by 620 MW of solar power, Turki Shehri, head of the
renewable energy project development office at the energy
ministry told reporters on Monday.
"This will come in stages. It (wind power project) will come
in the fourth quarter of this year with Domat al-Jandal, and
then the 620 MW (solar) will come immediately after that in
phases," he said.
The projects will be tendered on a build, operate and own
basis, meaning the companies which win the projects will retain
ownership for 20 years for the solar plants and 25 years for the
wind, Shehri said.
State oil giant Saudi Aramco would be interested in
investing in the second bidding round for renewable projects as
it aims to play a major role in the sector, Abdulaziz
al-Judaimi, senior vice president for downstream at Aramco said.
Aramco, which is preparing to list up to 5 percent of its
shares by next year, has created a department for renewables
within the company to develop wind and solar projects.
The kingdom has a long-term goal of increasing the use of
gas for domestic power generation, thus reducing oil burning at
home and freeing up more crude for export.
This could help increase Aramco's valuation as it generates
more revenue from exports than selling oil at lower domestic
prices - Saudi Arabia is the world's fifth-biggest oil consumer
despite being only the 20th biggest economy.
The OPEC heavyweight burned an average of 700,000 bpd of oil
for electricity to keep the population cool in the hottest
months from May to August.
The expansion into renewables will help the kingdom to save
18 million barrels of oil equivalent being consumed for
electricity generation by 2020, Shehri said.
(Editing by David Evans)