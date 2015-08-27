DUBAI Aug 27 Net foreign assets at Saudi Arabia's central bank fell 0.5 percent from the previous month to 2.480 trillion riyals ($661 billion) in July, their lowest level since early 2013, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The data showed the decline in Saudi reserves slowing. They dropped 1.2 percent month-on-month in June and at much faster rates early this year.

The world's largest oil exporter has been drawing down its reserves to cover a huge state budget deficit caused by low oil prices. The central bank serves as the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, storing its accumulated earnings from oil exports.

(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)