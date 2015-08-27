(Adds reason for decline slowing, breakdown of assets)
DUBAI Aug 27 The speed of decline in Saudi
Arabia's foreign reserves slowed in July after the government
began issuing domestic debt to cover part of a budget deficit
created by low oil prices, central bank data showed on Thursday.
The world's largest oil exporter has been drawing down its
reserves to cover the deficit. Net foreign assets at the central
bank, which acts as the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, have
been sliding since they reached a $737 billion peak last August.
But the latest data showed net foreign assets shrank only
0.5 percent from the previous month to 2.480 trillion riyals
($661 billion) in July, their lowest level since early 2013.
They had dropped 1.2 percent month-on-month in June and at
faster rates early this year.
In July, the government began selling bonds for the first
time since 2007, placing 15 billion riyals ($4 billion) of debt
with quasi-sovereign funds; this month it sold 20 billion riyals
of bonds to banks.
The domestic debt sales appear to have reduced the need for
the government to cover its deficit by drawing down foreign
assets. Authorities have not publicly said how many bonds they
will issue in future, but the market is expecting monthly issues
of roughly 20 billion riyals through the end of 2015.
The foreign assets are held mainly in the form of foreign
securities such as U.S. Treasury bonds - securities totalled
$465.8 billion at the end of July - and deposits with banks
abroad, which totalled $131.2 billion. The vast majority of the
assets are believed to be in U.S. dollars.
Early this year, the central bank drew down its foreign bank
deposits. But the July data showed it has changed its strategy
in the last two months, rebuilding its foreign deposits while
selling foreign securities more actively.
Securities shrank 3.6 percent month-on-month in July while
deposits expanded 9.6 percent to their highest level this year.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Andrew Roche)