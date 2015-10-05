UPDATE 1-German lawmaker warns U.S. exchanges against Deutsche Boerse bids
* London banks likely to relocate to several EU cities (Adds more detail)
DUBAI Oct 5 Net foreign assets at Saudi Arabia's central bank fell 1 percent from the previous month to 2.455 trillion riyals ($655 billion) in August as the kingdom continued liquidating assets to cover a budget gap caused by cheap oil, official data showed on Monday.
The assets shrank 11.2 percent from a year earlier to their lowest level since February 2013.
The central bank serves as Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Foreign assets reached a record high of $737 billion in August last year before sliding crude prices prompted the world's largest oil exporter to begin drawing down its reserves. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* London banks likely to relocate to several EU cities (Adds more detail)
March 30 U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Thursday as investors awaited key economic data, including a final reading on fourth-quarter GDP numbers, and speeches by a host of Federal Reserve officials.