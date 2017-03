RIYADH Jan 29 Saudi Arabia's new King Salman ordered a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday but kept in place veteran Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi, Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf and Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal.

He merged the Education Ministry and Higher Education Ministry and replaced Justice Minister Mohammed al-Issa, according to the text of a royal decree read out on state television.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall, Editing by William Maclean)