By John Kemp
LONDON May 9 The appointment of Khalid al-Falih
as Saudi Arabia's new energy minister to replace veteran oil
minister Ali al-Naimi is likely to bring a big shift in style
even if the substance of policy remains largely unchanged.
Naimi has served as the minister of petroleum and natural
resources since 1995 and has long indicated a wish to retire
("Saudi considers Naimi's successor as oilmin", Reuters, 2010).
Plans to name a successor as part of a cabinet reshuffle in
2011 were postponed when unrest spread across the Arab world,
including neighbouring Bahrain.
Now he has been replaced as part of a wide-ranging
reorganisation of ministries and senior officials intended to
implement Vision 2030, the kingdom's economic transformation
programme.
Saudi Arabia has had just five ministers in charge of oil
policy since 1960. In the past, changes in the ruler have
normally been associated with a change in oil minister.
King Faisal replaced Abdullah Tariki (1960-62) with Zaki
Yamani (1962-1986). King Fahd replaced Yamani with Hisham Nazer
(1986-1995). Crown Prince and de facto regent Abdullah replaced
Nazer with Naimi (1995-2016).
Naimi was identified with the previous administration led by
King Abdullah so it was always likely King Salman and his son
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would want to make their
own appointment to one of most important positions in the
kingdom.
Naimi already appeared to have lost control over policy in
recent months. He was sidelined at the Doha summit in April when
the royal court scuppered an international agreement on a
production freeze.
POLICY CONTINUITY
For the last two decades, Naimi has led Saudi Arabia's
strategy on oil prices and production in consultation with the
king and royal court.
The question arises whether Naimi's replacement by Falih
will see a continuation of the existing policy or be used as an
opportunity to adjust or evolve it.
Naimi was the principal architect of the decision to
maintain output, defend market share and allow prices to find
their own level in the second half of 2014.
The strategy has taken longer to work and proved much more
costly than Saudi Arabia's policymakers seem to have
anticipated.
But the strategy finally appears to be working, with
production from U.S. shale and other non-OPEC sources in steep
decline and oil prices up by more than $20 from their recent
low.
Even if Naimi was the principal architect of the production
policy, it has been enthusiastically supported by both Falih and
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
If anything, the deputy crown prince has appeared to favour
an even more hawkish approach to production and price policy.
In the run up to Doha, the prince appeared to want to use
low oil prices as a weapon in the broader diplomatic
confrontation with Iran ("Saudi Arabia turns oil weapon on
Iran", Reuters, Apr 18).
In an interview, the prince claimed to be unconcerned
whether oil prices were at $30 or $70 per barrel as "they are
all the same to us" ("The $2 trillion project to get Saudi
Arabia's economy off oil", Bloomberg, Apr 21).
Falih, too, has insisted the kingdom would defend its market
share and allow prices to find their own level, a position he
reiterated on Sunday ("Saudi Arabia says to maintain stable
petroleum policies", Reuters, May 8).
So there is no reason to expect a significant change in the
substance of Saudi production policy from either the new energy
minister or the deputy crown prince.
But the style of policymaking seems set to change in a
number of important respects.
MODERN COMMUNICATIONS
Falih is likely to enjoy far less autonomy than predecessors
like Naimi and Yamani.
The deputy crown prince has made clear that he has overall
control of oil policy and intends to take a more active interest
than previous rulers. Falih will be a respected adviser but the
ultimate decisions will be taken by the royal court.
In other respects, Falih is likely to usher in a more
modern, technocratic and professional approach. Falih comes from
a younger generation but modernisation is also very much in line
with the new approach being pushed by consultants from McKinsey
and encapsulated in the government's Vision 2030 plan.
One of the biggest changes, and most welcome, could come in
the energy ministry's communications with the media and the
markets.
For decades, the kingdom's price and production strategy
have been communicated through non-attributable briefings given
to favoured journalists and analysts by "a senior Gulf OPEC
source".
The result of this selective briefing system, which is
unlike any practiced in other commodity and financial markets,
has been confusion and a lack of clarity, with much
dissatisfaction on both sides.
An entire cadre of "OPEC watchers" has grown up to help
interpret Saudi policy, similar to the old "Kremlin watchers"
and "Fed watchers" of the 1980s, with all the attendant
uncertainty and lack of clarity.
In the last two years, under Naimi and his advisers, the
Saudis have already taken some tentative steps towards greater
openness, for example releasing transcripts of important
ministerial statements.
Falih will probably push this effort much further and bring
a more modern and professional approach to communications, which
could include the appointment of a proper press spokesman and
upgraded website.
Falih has already proved to be more willing to speak openly
and at length about oil market developments and Saudi strategy,
offering a lengthy and candid analysis at the World Economic
Forum in January 2015 ("Saudi Aramco CEO speaks at World
Economic Forum 2015", Saudi Aramco, Jan 2015).
Under Falih, Saudi policies could become clearer and more
consistent which should in turn improve confidence and remove
one source of instability in oil prices.
As Saudi Arabia prepares for the part-privatisation of
Aramco, more data on exploration, production and reserves will
have to be published for investors.
Falih is likely to help accelerate that transition to
greater openness and accountability.
