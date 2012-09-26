By Angus McDowall
| RIYADH, Sept 26
RIYADH, Sept 26 Climb the rickety ladder through
the Emir Omar bin Saud Palace courtyard in crumbling Diriyah and
the image of old Saudi Arabia suddenly appears in an adobe
roofscape set against dark green palms.
The caramel tones of the mud walls, the smell of dust
mingling with water and the muffled clanging of hammer on stone
belong not to the kingdom's impoverished past, however, but a
restoration project costing at least $133 million.
It was in Diriyah that the ruling al-Saud family first rose
to power, and in memorialising its ruins, the authorities are
celebrating a telling of national history that puts the dynasty
and its clerical allies front and centre.
As capital of the first state built by the al-Saud in
alliance with the revivalist cleric Mohammed ibn Abd al-Wahhab
around 270 years ago, Diriyah is the Saudi Camelot.
"Diriyah is symbolic. It's about going back to your roots.
The whole idea of the Saudi state started in Diriyah," said
Khaled al-Dakhil, a political science professor in Riyadh.
In school text books, national day posters and programmes on
state television, the alliance and its revival under the modern
kingdom's founder Abdulaziz ibn Saud is portrayed as delivering
the nation from centuries of infighting and superstition and
bringing unity, religious enlightenment and oil wealth.
It's a version of events that, while perhaps not applauded
by some critics of the government and people from parts of the
country that were conquered by the al-Saud, nevertheless has
solid roots in history.
The partnership of princes and clerics survived Ottoman
invasion, tribal feuding and a transformative oil boom to become
the political fulcrum of a country many times larger than the
remote desert emirate it succeeded.
LIGHT TOUCH
While the al-Saud and their Wahhabi creed gained recognition
and influence internationally, Diriyah fell to ruin.
By the early nineteenth century, it was the largest town of
the central Arabian Peninsula, its stout walls enfolding grand
palaces for its princes, a treasury, a bath house and a large
mosque.
But it was bombarded and burnt to the ground in 1818 by the
cannons of an Ottoman army sent to crush Wahhabi fighters who
had captured Mecca and Medina and raided southern Iraq.
Its wells were filled up and its palms cut down. Every
archaeological dig uncovers a layer of ash, said Ali
al-Moghanam, a historian working as an adviser on the project
for the government body carrying it out.
The Saudi family and its followers trudged a few miles down
Wadi Hanifa to resettle at Riyadh and Diriyah slowly melted into
the desert. Today it is almost a suburb of northwest Riyadh.
Behind the ruins are a large pit where workers are making
some of the one million mud bricks needed for the project.
UNESCO accorded Diriyah world heritage status in 2010.
"Authenticity is very important to UNESCO - making sure the
modern intervention is well marked," said Thomas Ciolek, senior
project manager on Diriyah for the Arriyadh Development
Authority (ADA), the government's overseeing body.
The restorers envisage that Diriyah will become an open-air
museum, with elevated steel walkways that will guide visitors
through the shaded alleyways and towering palace walls that
survived the Ottomans.
Abdullah Arrukban, director of urban development at the ADA,
was not able to say exactly how much the restoration cost, but
estimated that it was more than 500 million rials ($133
million).
Ruins have been strengthened with internal titanium rods and
freshly plastered using traditional methods, but have not been
rebuilt, retaining the jagged silhouettes moulded by cannon shot
and centuries of erosion.
When the project is complete - probably in early 2015 - it
will use exhibits to detail the political history of the first
Saudi state and its destruction, and of the life or normal
people before the oil boom.
"It is important to make Saudis aware of their history and
proud of their history," said Ciolek.
NATIONAL IDENTITY
From the replastered and crenellated walls of old Diriyah,
visitors can clearly see the 99-storey Kingdom Tower in central
Riyadh, built by a billionaire prince and direct descendent of
the old town's original rulers.
Modern Saudi Arabia is a nearly absolute monarchy, with no
national elections or political parties. The al-Saud family hold
most top government positions, ruling with the backing of
Wahhabi clerics.
Senior clerics and big religious institutions are lavishly
financed by the state, spreading Abd al-Wahhab's message across
the world.
The clerics describe their movement as "reformist", and
those reforms will also be memorialised in a large exhibit in
restored Diriyah.
"It's not only a local reform movement. This is for the
Muslim countries. The reform movement is to free people in their
faith. To make people more than they are," said the historian,
Moghanam.
For Saudi critics and some people outside Najd , the arid
central part of the Arabian Peninsula where Diriyah is situated,
the careful preservation of these ruins i s starkly contrasted to
the treatment of other parts of the kingdom's heritage.
Some historic buildings in Mecca, for example, which was
conquered by the al-Saud in 1924, have been allowed to decline
or even in some cases been razed to make way for modern
buildings.
"This historical focus undermines two important dimensions:
first the contribution of many people in Saudi Arabia towards
this state project, and also the role of conquest in it," said
Madawi al-Rasheed, the author of "A History of Saudi Arabia" and
a critic of the government at London's King's College
university.
Some other Saudis say the fact that Diriyah is still
relevant to the modern kingdom underscores a divergence between
the comparatively rapid pace of social and economic change and
the much slower rate of political reform.
"Diriyah for the population does not seem to be very long
ago, even though it's 250 years. That's because the relationship
between the people and the ruling family didn't change very
much. But this idea of government cannot remain because society
itself has changed," said Dakhil, the political scientist.