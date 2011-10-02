DUBAI Oct 2 Saudi Arabian Finance Minister
Ibrahim al-Assaf said increased oil-driven revenues will cover
the higher spending ordered by King Abdullah earlier this year,
the website of al-Eqtisadiah newspaper reported on Sunday.
At the height of the Arab protests this year, Saudi Arabia
announced it would spend an estimated $130 billion on social
benefits and housing, a figure equivalent to nearly a third of
its annual gross domestic product.
"The increase in income will cover the increase in
spending," the newspaper quoted him as saying at a conference in
Riyadh.
"Even as the global economy is going through some
challenges, the Saudi economy is one of the few in the world
that has healthy growth," he added.
Saudi Arabia's budget spending has more than doubled over
the past decade to a record 580 billion Saudi riyals planned for
2011 before the announcement of the king's handouts.
The kingdom, which has accumulated a record $500 billion
reserves thanks to robust oil prices, launched a five-year, $400
billion development plan in 2008, the biggest spending package
relative to gross domestic product among the world's top 20
developed nations, to upgrade infrastructure, including airports
and roads.
