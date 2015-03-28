* Badawi recalls whipping in first remarks from prison
* Bloggers' wife says her husband is in poor condition
* Publisher says Germany did not try to stop publication of
book
(Adds publisher's statement)
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, March 28 Jailed Saudi blogger Raif
Badawi has described in his first public remarks from prison how
he "miraculously survived 50 lashes" as part of a conviction
that sparked an international outcry, the German weekly Der
Spiegel reported on Saturday.
Badawi was arrested in 2012 for offences including insulting
Islam, cyber crime and disobeying his father, which is a crime
in Saudi Arabia. He was sentenced last year to 10 years in jail,
a fine of 1 million riyals ($266,000) and 1,000 lashes.
In his remarks, Badawi recalled how he received the first
round of lashes in January while surrounded by a cheering crowd
that chanted "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest), Der Spiegel said.
"All this cruel suffering happened to me only because I
expressed my opinion," Badawi was quoted as saying in what the
magazine said was his first letter since being jailed.
"He's in a poor condition," the magazine quoted his wife
Ensaf Haidar as saying, adding that her husband suffered from
high blood pressure and that he was mentally very stressed.
Badawi's remarks are the preface of a book entitled "1,000
Lashes: Why I Say What I Think" due to be published in Germany
on April 1.
Der Spiegel said the German government had warned against
publication of the book because it could put the blogger's life
at risk, though Berlin and the publisher denied this.
A German diplomat told Reuters that Badawi was free to
publish in Germany whatever he liked, but added: "The ministry
cannot predict the consequences of such a publication for him."
Publisher Siv Bublitz from Ullstein Buchverlage said in a
statement late on Friday that the company had "confidential
contacts" with the German government on the Badawi book project.
"At no time have we felt that the exchange was an attempt by
the foreign ministry to prevent our publication or to complicate
it," Bublitz said.
In another statement issued on Saturday the publisher said
Badawi had dictated his remarks to his wife on the phone and
that the preface therefore should not be called a letter, as
described in earlier statements from the publisher.
Human rights groups and several Western governments have
called on Riyadh to cancel the sentence of 1,000 lashes.
Germany's economy minister and vice chancellor Sigmar
Gabriel said during a visit to Riyadh this month that he had
discussed human rights issues in Saudi Arabia and had suggested
a pardon for Badawi.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Gareth Jones)