BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
RIYADH Jan 7 Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank will pay shareholders a dividend of 80 halalas ($0.21) per share for the second half of 2013, it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.
The kingdom's third-largest lender by assets added the sum would bring its total dividend per share to 1.45 riyals over the year.
Riyad Bank has not yet reported its fourth-quarter net profit. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)