JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 8 Saudi Arabia's
Riyad Bank posted a 9.4 percent rise in second-quarter
net profit on the back of improved operational income, the bank
said on Sunday, beating analysts' forecasts.
The kingdom's third-largest lender by market value made
914.4 million riyals ($243.8 million) in the three months to
June 30, up from 836 million riyals in the year-earlier period,
the firm said in a bourse statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, estimated
earnings of 864 million riyals.
Operational income for the second quarter rose 16.3 percent
versus the same period last year to 1.8 billion riyals, while
income from special commissions increased by 2.6 percent in the
same timeframe to 1.1 billion riyals.
Loans and advances at the end of June rose 4.1 percent
compared to the corresponding point in 2011 to 115 billion
riyals, while customer deposits increased 3.5 percent to 137
billion riyals, the statement added.
The bank announced last week it would distribute a cash
dividend of 975 million riyals for the first half of 2012,
equivalent to 0.65 riyals per share and 6.5 percent of the
bank's paid-up capital.
($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by David French)