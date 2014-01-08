BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on unit's takeover offer for Healthway Medical Corp
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
RIYADH Jan 8 Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia's third-largest lender by assets, posted a 27.2 percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
The bank said it made 1.03 billion riyals ($274.6 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with 810 million riyals in the same period of 2012.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average net profit of 954.3 million riyals for the fourth quarter.
Net profit for the full year was 3.95 billion riyals, up 13.9 percent from 3.47 billion riyals in 2012 ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.
* Trading in shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: