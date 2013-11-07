China tries cure by committee for corporate debt hangover
* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in 2017
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Nov 7 Riyad Bank , the third-largest lender by market value in the kingdom, sold an Islamic bond worth 4 billion riyals ($1.07 billion) through a private placement, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday.
The bank priced the issue at 0.68 percent over the three-month Saudi interbank lending rate. The sukuk has a lifespan of seven years but can be called - or repaid - by the bank at the end of the fifth year.
The sukuk, a rare offering from the bank, will be used to diversify its funding sources, extend the maturity of its funding and support the financing of sharia-compliant business, the statement added.
Riyad Bank is the latest Saudi lender to issue a riyal-denominated sukuk, tapping into a highly liquid local investor pool to secure cheaper, longer-term finance that would be hard to obtain through the loan market.
Many banks have issued or plan to issue Islamic instruments to boost their capital following a period of significant lending growth in the kingdom. They include Saudi Hollandi Bank , Saudi British Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi and National Commercial Bank. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in 2017
AUSTIN, Texas, March 7 A cluster of late-winter prairie fires in the Texas Panhandle has killed four people, including three ranch hands racing to herd livestock to safety, while scorching hundreds of thousands of acres of grasslands, officials said on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE, March 8 London copper climbed on Wednesday as traders took profit on short positions ahead of China trade data, after large inventory flows into exchange warehouses sent prices to a five-week low. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $5798.50 a tonne by 0142 GMT, paring 1.5 percent losses from the previous session. Prices on Tuesday fell to $5,759 a tonne, the weakest since Feb 3. * Shanghai Futur