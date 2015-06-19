KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, June 19 Saudi Arabia and
Russia have signed an agreement to cooperate on nuclear energy
development, a Saudi government body in charge of such projects
said.
The government body, the King Abdullah City for Atomic and
Renewable Energy, announced the cooperation deal on its website
on Thursday but gave no further details.
Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV, citing unnamed sources, said the
kingdom planned to build 16 nuclear reactors in which Russia
would play a significant role in operating them.
The Saudi atomic and renewable energy body has already
signed nuclear cooperation deals with countries able to build
reactors, including the United States, France, Russia, South
Korea, China and Argentina.
It is not clear if this new deal, announced on Thursday,
will take cooperation with Russia to a more advanced level.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi was due to meet his
counterpart Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in St
Petersburg on Thursday to discuss a broad cooperation agreement.
In 2012, Saudi Arabia said it aimed to build 17 gigawatts
(GW) of nuclear power by 2032 as well as around 41 GW of solar
capacity. The oil exporter currently has no nuclear power
plants.
Nuclear and solar power stations would reduce the diversion
of Saudi Arabia's oil output for use in domestic power
generation, leaving more available for export.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine. Editing by Jane Merriman)